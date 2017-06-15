EEAA’S new board combines a stable core of directors and two fresh new appointments

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia’s (EEAA) new Board has been announced following the Annual General Meeting held in Sydney on 7 June to coincide with Global Exhibitions Day.

A stable core of reappointed Directors and two new Directors representing Association Organisers and Suppliers have formed the new EEAA Board.

The office bearers are Spiro Anemogiannis, President for a second term; Brian Thomas (Vice President); Robert O’Keefe (Treasurer); and Jo-Anne Kelleway (Secretary). Paul Elliott was also reappointed in the Supplier position.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said the Association was in sound shape and the 2017 Board would provide great stability to an already robust Association plus an infusion of new competencies with its two new Directors.

“We welcome the election of Felicity Zadro, Founder and Managing Director of Zadro and Ross Ferrar, Chief Executive Officer of Gaming Technologies Association,” she said.

“Each year, some Board positions come up for re-election. This enables the Members to consider the credentials and contribution of each of the candidates. It is always a very healthy sign when a peak industry body like ours has strong interest from its Members in standing for the Executive Committee.

“We welcome the new Board and thank them for their commitment to the Association and the wider exhibition and event industry.

“We thank Richard Hogan of Australian Gift and Homewares Association for his service over the past two years and Bob Moore of Agility Fairs and Events, who retired in March, for his many years of service to the EEAA.”

EEAA Executive Board

EEAA congratulates the following on their appointment to the Board:

President – Spiro Anemogiannis , Informa Australia (Organiser)

, Informa Australia (Organiser) Vice President – Brian Thomas , Reed Exhibitions Australia (Organiser)

, Reed Exhibitions Australia (Organiser) Treasurer – Robert O’Keefe , Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre (Venue)

, Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre (Venue) Secretary – Jo-Anne Kelleway , Info Salons Australia (Supplier)

, Info Salons Australia (Supplier) Paul Elliott , Harry the Hirer (Supplier)

, Harry the Hirer (Supplier) Ross Ferrar , Gaming Technologies Association (Association Organiser) (New)

, Gaming Technologies Association (Association Organiser) (New) Felicity Zadro, Zadro (Supplier) (New)

The elected Board Members join mid-term Members:

Jim Delahunty , ExpoNet (Supplier)

, ExpoNet (Supplier) Peter King , Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre (Venue)

, Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre (Venue) David Longman , Diversified Communications Australia (Organiser)

, Diversified Communications Australia (Organiser) Helen Mantellato , International Convention Centre Sydney (Venue)

, International Convention Centre Sydney (Venue) Matt Pearce , Talk2 Media and Events (Organiser)

, Talk2 Media and Events (Organiser) Peter Thorpe, Sydney Showground (Venue)

