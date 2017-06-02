Elegant awards dinner for CINZ MEETINGS 2017 finale

CINZ MEETINGS 2017 ended on a high note last night at The Langham Auckland where 650 event organisers gathered for a spectacular dinner, entertainment, and best-stand awards.

Staged by Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ), with styling by Event Impressions. The Production Agency created entertainment and sound, and Staging Connections managed the audio-visual component. The Mosaic theme was captured in impressive staging, food, design, and entertainment.

CINZ Chief Executive Sue Sullivan says, “Our evening was the opportunity for all those involved to celebrate a week of knowledge sharing, relationship building and successful business generation.”

MCed by New Zealand media personality Nadine Higgins, the action took place across two satellite stages, with performers beamed onto giant hexagonal-shaped screens around the room, specially imported for the event by Staging Connections.

A seated three-course dinner with a difference. Guests could choose to sit at different tables, a mixture of heights and shapes to reflect a giant mosaic. The rich colour scheme of gold, teal and deep blue was echoed across the tableclothes and centrepieces.

Elegant entertainment included a saxophonist, talented singers and musicians. Acclaimed New Zealand singer and performer Ria Hall was a highlight of the evening, with her rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah in Maori.

Outside the formal dining area, the Chill-out Lounge offered a massive cheeseboard, and an indulgent pink chocolate fountain to mirror The Langham colours.

CINZ MEETINGS 2018 will be held on 30 and 31 May at ASB Showgrounds in Auckland.

Best Stand Awards 2017

Sue Sullivan presented CINZ MEETINGS 2017 Awards for exhibitors, judged by a team of four Australian hosted buyers.

The 2017 award winners are:

Best regional stand: Auckland

The judges said Auckland really stood out on the show floor. They claimed their space from the ground up! The team were cohesive and easily recognisable with their Auckland badges and there was an obvious energy on the stand.

Best individual stand: Cut the Mustard

The judges loved their creative concept. It really demonstrated what they could do. The judges specifically mentioned the upcycling of materials as a point of difference, as well as it being an interactive experience for delegates.

Best new exhibitor: Christchurch Adventure Park

The judges said they made a huge effort to re-create the feel of the Park and bring it to life. The team were friendly, engaged and passionate and along with the aroma of the real tree, it made for a memorable delegate visit.

