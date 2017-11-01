Elizabeth Broderick AO delivers Business Events Sydney 2017 Australia Oration

Elizabeth Broderick AO will tonight deliver the ‘Australia Oration’ at the annual Business Events Sydney (BESydney) Ambassador Dinner at the International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney).

Each year, a prominent leader speaks about how their experiences have shaped their view of the nation, and the challenges and opportunities for Australia. Previous speakers include David Gonski AC and former Prime Minister John Howard OM AC.

A champion of gender equality in Australia and overseas, Ms Broderick said she was honoured to present this year’s Oration to a distinguished audience of leaders from business, government, media and academia.

“We are approaching a crossroads with the very concept of gender equality being increasingly contested in some quarters. Whether in Australia or internationally, we should not underestimate the enormity of what needs to shift if we are to continue to create a more gender equal, more inclusive world.

“How can we accelerate change by engaging both the head and the heart? How can we not only ensure that leaders take notice, but that they swing into action?” said Ms Broderick, who will take part in a Q&A in conversation with Professor Peter van Onselen following her address.

CEO of Business Events Sydney, Lyn Lewis-Smith, said the Ambassador Dinner recognised the vital role Ambassadors play in raising the global profile of New South Wales (NSW).

“BESydney promotes NSW on the world stage, and our Ambassadors, who are all leaders in their field, help Australia secure prestigious international events and conferences to increase our global competitiveness,” Ms Lewis-Smith said.

NSW Premier, Gladys Berejiklian, is Patron of the Ambassador Program and will formally welcome seven new leaders to the program, which now features more than 90 Ambassadors from NSW priority sectors.

“It is an honour to be Patron of the Business Events Sydney Ambassador Program and support these individuals who are volunteering their time to advocate for our city and State as a hub of business, knowledge and innovation,” Premier Berejiklian said.

Ambassadors joining the BESydney Ambassador Program in 2017:

David Gonski AC, Chairman ANZ Banking Group Ltd and Chancellor University of New South Wales

David Thodey AO, Chair CSIRO and Jobs for NSW

Dr Bronwyn Evans, CEO Standards Australia

Professor Emma Johnston, Dean of Science University of New South Wales and President-Elect, Science & Technology Australia

Serafina Maiorano, Global CEO Advance

Scientia Professor Nigel Lovell, Head of the Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering, University of New South Wales

Professor William Ledger, Senior Vice Dean of Medicine and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of New South Wales, Royal Hospital for Women