eps Australia partners with the Australian Event Awards

eps Australia joins the Event Awards this year as a Major Project Delivery Partner, handling CAD planning for the Awards Ceremony and putting their name on the Australian Event Award for Event Management Company of the Year.

eps Australia is part of an international group of companies, with offices in Germany, Denmark, Poland, Italy, Switzerland, Australia and North and South America. One of the world’s leading providers of event infrastructure such as grandstands, ground and turf protection systems, roads for heavy goods vehicles, security gates and catering equipment, eps also handles project and CAD planning for major events as well as international touring business regarding infrastructure. With offices in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, eps Australia is truly a national company, with the resources to satisfy needs just about anywhere.

Says eps Australia Managing Director Andrew Stone, “eps Australia is proud to be supporting the Australian Event Awards for the first time. eps recognises the tireless hours and effort our colleagues put into an industry of which we too love being a part. The Australia Event Awards represent an amazing opportunity to recognise that hard work and effort.

“We’re pleased to support not just the Event Awards but the award category for Event Management Company of the year.”

Entries for the 2017 Australian Event Awards will open on May 3. Categories and criteria for 2017 will be released on 19 April on the Event Awards website.