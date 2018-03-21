Event startups: An insight into launching a conference with a difference in Australia

After a taste of the ways they’re reinventing the traditional business conference format at Melbourne Edge, before AIME kicked off, ASE caught up with the Executive Producer of C2 Melbourne and COO of C2 International, Martin Enault, to talk about everything from launching the C2 concept outside of its original home in Montreal for the first time, to the nature of disruption and what other business events could learn from C2.

In the first half of Martin’s interview he talks about the commerce and creativity concept of C2, how it’s challenging the status quo of the business event format, where the ideas for their unusual conference activities come from and the challenges of bringing C2 to Melbourne (the original conference continues to run annually in Montreal). He explains why the originally slated Melbourne debut didn’t go ahead last year and delves into the challenges of explaining the C2 concept to a new market.

In Part 2, Martin talks about disruption as the new normal and how to teach people to embrace it, what other business events can learn from C2 and what he brought to C2 from his previous experience in the music industry as well as the enduring importance of face-to-face events and technology in the events space. He also touches on C2’s diverse target audience and how the audience ultimately drives the takeaways for those attending, and the C2 marketing strategy.

All still images courtesy of C2 Melbourne.