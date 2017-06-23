Eventing the Future partners with ShowGizmo for 6th consecutive year

Wellington based event app developer, ShowGizmo, has confirmed a partnership with annual conference, Eventing The Future (ETF) for the 6th consecutive year. The two day conference is New Zealand’s premier conference for the event industry and the official conference for the New Zealand Event Association (NZEA).

ETF first partnered with ShowGizmo in 2012 to digitise the event experience for their attendees. Since then they have continued to partner for the conference, ensuring the kiwi event professional community is exposed to the ever evolving landscape of event technology. “ETF have pioneered all of our innovations over the years, they do an excellent job at showcasing the latest and greatest in event tech to kiwi event professionals,” said Josh Dry of ShowGizmo.

“We’ve had the privilege of seeing the ShowGizmo platform evolve over the years. It’s transformed from a simple digital show guide that was perfect for the time in 2012, to a sophisticated interactive platform that allows our attendees to come away with better connections,” said event co-organiser Jeannie Dyer. “As well as providing exceptional technology, the ShowGizmo team are great to work with as a partner and a supplier too. Their mission of creating awesome event experiences is apparent in everything they do and is something we can definitely get behind,” continued Jeannie.

The partnership with Eventing the Future is one of ShowGizmo’s longest standing. “It’s always been a pleasure working with the ETF team. They are fantastic champions for our industry here in New Zealand. The partnership is so successful because it’s based on a mutual commitment to exploring new ways of enhancing the event experience for attendees.,” said ShowGizmo chair and co-founder, Frances Manwaring.

Eventing the Future 2017 will be held in New Plymouth, 2 & 3 August with pre conference workshops on the 1 August

