Events boost NSW regional economy

Lyn Lewis-Smith, CEO Business Events Sydney (BESydney) today confirmed that regional NSW is reaping economic benefit from global events.

“The international caving community is this week meeting in and exploring the Blue Mountains, as part of the 17th International Conference of Speleology. Looking ahead, Albury will host a global aquaculture forum in 2018 when the International Fish Passage Conference canvasses major issues with waterways and fish stock,” Ms Lewis-Smith said.

BESydney pursues events that profile and boost vital NSW regional industry sectors.

“The World Angus Forum 2021, a $2.5 million conference centred around the world’s most popular cattle breed, will be hosted in Sydney to help grow industry knowledge, jobs and exports. World leaders in the area of irrigation and drainage, as well as rapeseed will also host their international conferences in NSW in the coming years. These events profile where NSW is leading the world,” Ms Lewis-Smith said.

“The 2012 International Colloquium on Paratuberculosis, was a conference addressing a chronic disease affecting ruminant animals that also showcased our states’ research talent. Delegates took part in technical tours to the NSW Centre for Animal and Plant Biosecurity at Elizabeth Macarthur Agricultural Institute and to the Southern Highlands where they saw some of the most modern sheep and beef grazing properties in the world. During the International Wheat Conference in 2015, tours to our internationally recognized wheat producers in Narrabri and Tamworth enabled overseas delegates to see first-hand the leading technology used in wheat production and research in this state,” Ms Lewis-Smith said.

“In addition to technical tours and meetings, our research shows that more than half of all international conference delegates do pre and post touring outside of Sydney. Business Events Sydney works hard to promote regional NSW, including the Blue Mountains, Hunter Valley and both the Central and South Coasts, to international visitors,” said Ms Lewis-Smith.

“In January this year 2,500 Amway China delegates enjoyed sandboarding and dolphin watching in Port Stephens. Last year almost 2,600 international delegates visited the Hunter Valley to enjoy hot air ballooning, motor biking and sampling food and wine in our vineyards. Visitors also enjoy regional homesteads in places like the Hawkesbury, where they learn to make damper. Given international delegates spend up to 6.5 times more than a regular holiday tourist, their visitation to NSW is great news for our economy,” said Ms Lewis-Smith.

Close to $1 billion dollars will be injected into the NSW economy through events secured in the past five years, including 20% year-on-year growth in the Asian incentive market. Beyond this significant economic impact, business events are catalysts that help to generate trade, investment and collaboration. BESydney is primarily funded by Destination NSW.

