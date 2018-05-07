Executive PA corporate event organiser survey released at Meetings & Events national conference

Today, Executive PA launched the findings of the Executive PA Corporate Event Organiser Survey at the Meetings & Events Australia National Conference.

The report, now in its second year, identifies trends to better understand how Executive PAs work, and just as importantly, how the meetings and events industry can work with them.

Russell Peacock, Chairman of Executive PA Media, said, “People who organise corporate events for their businesses as part of their other job responsibilities far outnumber dedicated in-house event managers by a high margin. Most are executive assistants, of which there are over 55,000 in Australia. They aren’t familiar with industry terminology, have little formal training, but nonetheless they are highly experienced events managers. This survey, now in its second year, provides an opportunity for the events industry to better engage with executive assistants and to work with them as business partners on their events”.

Meetings & Events Australia and the Association of Australian Convention Bureaux were excited to partner with Executive PA for the second year.

Robyn Johnson, CEO of Meetings & Events Australia congratulated Executive PA Media on this research and said, “Executive Assistants are closely aligned to the meetings sector with almost two thirds of the respondents having event management as part of their job description.” “This report highlights a number of important findings and provide important insights into the corporate event sector”, she added.

Andrew Hiebl, CEO of the Association of Australian Convention Bureaux said. “A key highlight was discovering that almost two thirds of respondents identified that event management was part of their job description, and that nearly a third had previously worked in events businesses or departments. This is significant, and helps the events industry better communicate and engage with executive assistants. From this, we know that professional development in areas of event management and participation in events trade shows are valued by their employers if pitched in alignment with core responsibilities.”