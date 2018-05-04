EXECUTIVE PA research findings to be released at Meetings & Events National Conference

The peak body for the meetings and events industry is excited to partner with Executive PA Media for the second year as a research partner on the annual research into event trends for Executive Assistants.

This partnership supported Executive PA Media as they reached out to more than 55,000 Australian based PAs and EAs to identify trends that will help the meetings industry assess the effectiveness of their initiatives to meet their needs when managing events for their organisations.

The national survey consisted of 7 sections and the research findings will be presented exclusively at the MEA National Conference on Monday 7 May at 12.30pm ADL time in Foyer E at Adelaide Convention Centre.

Russell Peacock, Chairman of Executive PA Media, said, “People who organise corporate events for their businesses as part of their other job responsibilities far outnumber dedicated in-house event managers by a high margin. Most are executive assistants, of which there are over 55,000 in Australia. They aren’t familiar with industry terminology, have little formal training, but nonetheless they are highly experienced events managers. This survey, now in its second year, provides an opportunity for the events industry to better engage with executive assistants and to work with them as business partners on their events”.

Meetings & Events Australia was pleased to partner with Executive PA Media on this second study into the corporate events space.

Robyn Johnson, CEO of Meetings & Events Australia congratulated Executive PA Media on this research and said, “Executive Assistants are closely aligned to the meetings sector with almost two thirds of the respondents having event management as part of their job description.” “This report highlights a number of important findings and provide important insights into the corporate event sector”, she added.

Background

Over $30billion is spent on business events in Australia each year with the majority of this spend coming from corporate events. Executive Assistants are responsible for large event budgets and independent research has shown that they have average travel & meetings budgets of $394,000, but other than that very little is known about this sector and the value they provide to the Australian events industry.

The initial survey in 2017, carried out by Executive PA Media, was the first study into the value of executive assistants to the meetings and events industry and the findings have proved to be extremely useful; so much so that the document has been used at state government level to lobby for resources and funding.