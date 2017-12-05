Exhibitor bookings open for CINZ MEETINGS 2018

Exhibitor booking are now open for CINZ MEETINGS 2018, New Zealand’s only national tradeshow for the business events industry.

Organised by Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ), MEETINGS is set for host city Auckland on 30 and 31 May 2018.

CINZ Chief Executive, Sue Sullivan says exhibitors are securing their spaces for the most important face-to-face business event of the year, with an earlybird offer for returning exhibitors. Those who exhibited last year can book before Friday 22 December and receive a $100 discount on the cost of their stand.

CINZ MEETINGS 2017 generated more than $58m of signed business over its two days of pre-scheduled appointments, connecting 500 qualified buyers and 20 media representatives with 190 exhibitors from 18 regions around New Zealand.

Sofitel New Zealand’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Tracy Martin says MEETINGS is the ideal trade show to establish high quality domestic and international contacts. “The show continues to deliver an excellent ROI for our brand and we will certainly be back in 2018.”

MEETINGS’ valued partnerships with Air New Zealand and Tourism New Zealand will bring hosted international buyers and media from North America, China, South East Asia and India.

“Our hosted buyer places are in high demand and key Australian conference and event organisers have already signed up. We are now underway with a major marketing programme to attract increased numbers of New Zealand hosted and day buyers for 2018,” Sue Sullivan says.

Australian hosted buyers and media can choose from nine different regional familiarisation options plus a day experience in Auckland, supported by Air New Zealand and regional convention bureaus.

Day buyers can opt into pre-scheduled appointments, giving them individual time with exhibitors where needed. As well as set appointments, exhibitors also have valuable opportunities to connect with buyers in more informal settings across three days.

Fully catered morning and afternoon teas, lunches and a fun social programme are all key ingredients of MEETINGS’ manaakitanga (warm hospitality).

MEETINGS’ comprehensive media programme will include briefings from industry leaders and regions, and guided show floor walks. The VIP programme for CEOs, government representatives and national association and tourism professionals includes industry updates and an exclusive walk around the show floor.

CINZ MEETINGS 2018 exhibitor prospectus is out now and final applications for exhibitor bookings close on 16 March.