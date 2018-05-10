ExpoNet Wins MEA National Award for Exhibition Services

The ExpoNet team was delighted to win the Meetings & Events Australia (MEA) National award in the Exhibition Services category. ExpoNet, the exhibition and event supplier was recognised for its outstanding provision of products and services to the event and exhibition industry at the awards celebration held in Adelaide at the Adelaide Convention Centre.

Shaun Rae, Managing Director, ExpoNet, was delighted saying the announcement was welcome recognition of the dedication of ExpoNet’s team of professionals from across the company’s branches in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane/Gold Coast. “Over the last year, the team has delivered a range of exhibition and event projects for government, association and corporate clients. We have concurrently spent the last 12 months broadening our product and service offering and can now deliver on more diverse events and exhibitions than ever before. After a busy year, it is wonderful to achieve this accolade. It’s welcome recognition of the team’s efforts and we look forward to continuing to partner with our clients to deliver incredible exhibitions and events in the years to come.”

The Exhibition Services category was open to providers supporting the conference, meetings and exhibition industry in the provision of exhibition services including design and construction of custom built displays, the provision of shell scheme booths, graphics, signage, furniture, audio visual, and lighting for public and trade exhibitions, meetings with exhibitions, road shows and portable displays. The independent judging panel assessed entrants on their ability to use creativity and innovation in managing challenges, identifying key industry opportunities, their contribution to the meetings and events industry and overall professional excellence.