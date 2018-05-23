For Brisbane the future is now….

Brisbane welcomes 3,000 of the world’s leading robotic experts this week at the 2018 IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) being held at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre.

This is the first time this leading international forum, described as a frontier of science and technology for robotic researchers, has been held in the Southern Hemisphere, attracting the international ‘Who’s Who’ in the very fast paced robotic sector.

A motivated Team Brisbane, including Tourism and Events Queensland, Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre and Brisbane Marketing together with the strong collaboration of Australia’s world leading experts in robotics and automation are being hailed as the prime reasons for conference organisers choosing Brisbane.

The six day Brisbane event has exceeded expectations with record delegate numbers and papers submitted delivering an estimated $10.5 million into the Queensland economy.

Queensland Innovation and Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones, who officially welcomed delegates to the Conference, said Queensland was the perfect host for business events like ICRA 2018, where delegates can take advantage of the state’s great tourism offering while collaborating with local innovators and entrepreneurs.

“Being the first city in Australia to host the world’s peak robotics and automation conference is recognition of the fact that Brisbane is leading the way when it comes to innovation. This is thanks to our record investment and great work being done by local innovators and academics.

“The Queensland Government is a proud supporter of ICRA 2018 through Tourism and Events Queensland’s Business Events Acquisition and Leveraging Fund.”

Conference Program Chair, Professor Peter Corke, Director of the Centre for Robotic Vision at the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) cites a number of reasons for the success of the event; “Brisbane’s strong reputation in robotics internationally, the acceleration of the technology worldwide, the appeal of Australia to the international community and the innovative approach we have taken for the conference program.”

Contemplating the rapid advance of robotic technology and artificial intelligence since Brisbane secured the conference in 2016, Professor Corke said the conference is also expected to stimulate discussion around ethical and social concerns associated with these technologies.

Professor Corke said he hoped the conference would cement people’s vision of the future of robotics in Australia and put Brisbane and Australia on the map for the technology revolution.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk said hosting ICRA reaffirms Brisbane’s reputation as a global hub for technology and advanced manufacturing, making the event a perfect fit for Australia’s New World City.

“Brisbane has world-leading institutions and minds, and by hosting this conference we are ensuring that people know Brisbane is the place to be when it comes to robotics and automation in Australia,” Cr Quirk said.

BCEC General Manager, Bob O’Keeffe said the record attendance for ICRA 2018 demonstrated Brisbane and Queensland’s strong appeal for the science and technology sectors and the Centre’s experience and expertise in hosting events of this calibre.

“The Centre has a strong research and scientific focus working closely with Brisbane’s local academic and scientific community through our very successful Convention Advocates Partnership.”