Forum Group’s star leadership duo announce joint-ownership

Lauren Hayward has officially come on board as joint owner and Director of Forum Group Events & Marketing. She joins Leanne Constantino current owner and Director in driving the award winning integrated events and marketing agency forward.

Leanne is delighted to provide an opportunity to formalise Lauren’s significant contribution to the business. Lauren Hayward (formerly General Manager) has been instrumental to the success of the company over the past 10 years and the step up is a natural progression in her career.

Lauren was recognised early for her passion and leadership having been named the recipient of the Australian Event Awards Young Achiever of the Year (2013), NSW YMEA Future Leader Award (2012) and MEA’s Event Manager of the Year (2013). Under the new structure, Lauren will focus on the operational delivery of the company’s event campaigns.

With over 20 years’ experience in the events industry, Leanne Constantino is widely recognised as an industry leader. Over the years Leanne has built a sound reputation for providing strategic event management, production and integrated marketing communications. Under her direction, Forum Group Events & Marketing has experienced strong results and developed an impressive portfolio of events for a range of clients. As joint Director, Leanne will focus on sales and client relations.

Hayward says of this time of company development, “These are very exciting times at Forum Group. I am proud to confirm an expansion of the company’s ownership. As well as continuing to deliver outstanding event and marketing campaigns for our clients, I am now in a position to formally partner with Leanne on the future strategic plans for our business. We have a creative, professional and positive team at Forum Group Events & Marketing who will continue to work passionately with Leanne and I to drive our company forward in this remarkable industry.”