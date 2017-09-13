Four Seasons Hotel Sydney’s revamped ballroom launched

A cocktail fountain made of chocolate, a custom-built dessert wall, a poke seafood bar, an edible garden, a wall of flowers and half a dozen soaring life-size trees – just a few of the decadent features which set the scene at last night’s unveiling of Four Seasons Hotel Sydney’s new Grand Ballroom.

The city’s most prestigious events address, Four Seasons Hotel Sydney welcomed more than 500 guests to the spectacular launch of its newly-transformed ballroom, with a spring-themed showcase of florals, seasonal produce, imaginative desserts and live entertainment.

In addition to a sophisticated and contemporary new design, the hotel revealed its new cinematic LED screen in partnership with AVPartners, measuring 12 metres by 3.5 metres and featuring game-changing advanced technology, with spectacular sound to match.

Master of ceremonies, popular television presenter Natarsha Belling took guests on a captivating journey of sight and sound with impressively sharp 4K video playing on the new screen, while beautiful décor and flawless service added a touch of glamour expected of Sydney’s best located five-star hotel.

Guests enjoyed gourmet treats including Tajima marble score 9+ wagyu scotch fillets, local cheeses, fresh Mt. Cook salmon and kingfish, live shucked Sydney Rock Oysters, and a selection of Champagne, rosemary grapefruit gin and tonics and strawberry mojitos.

“After more than 30 years hosting unforgettable and glamourous celebrations in Sydney, we are delighted to add a new chapter to the story of our iconic Grand Ballroom,” said Rudolf van Dijk, General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Sydney.

“And what better way to celebrate its grand unveiling than by sharing some of the inventive and memorable experiences we deliver for our events here, from small VIP gatherings to seated dinners of up to 520 guests and cocktail functions of up to 1000.”

