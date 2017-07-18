From Coast to City ~ Sunshine Coast and Brisbane partner to increase business to the ‘Great South East’

Business Events Sunshine Coast (BESC) has created a new partnership with the Brisbane Convention Bureau to host a group of nine top event planners to the region representing companies including Aristocrat Technologies, New Zealand Engine Reconditioners Association, Total Event, Massey University, S2N Events, LexisNexis, CMA Events and Orbit World Travel offices of Hamilton and Tauranga.

The planners from New Zealand and Sydney toured the two regions from 14-17 July before attending Convene Queensland (a business events trade show) in Brisbane on 18 July.

“This is the first-time our convention bureau teams have worked together. It just makes sense to partner with the Brisbane Convention Bureau to create joint itineraries that offer the best of South East Queensland – from nature and beaches to signature city incentive activities and unique offsite venue offerings,” said Simon Latchford, CEO of Visit Sunshine Coast.

“This visit, organised in conjunction with ProMag and the organiser of Convene Queensland, allowed us to host high level event planners from premium companies to experience our two regions first-hand.

“Collectively, we are better equipped to service the needs of business event buyers. This is just the first step, but we are confident this initiative will increase future business and incentive group bookings for both of our regions.This is a golden opportunity to show key event decision makers what we do best,” added Mr Latchford.

The visit allowed the group flexibility to fly direct from New Zealand and Sydney into Sunshine Coast Airport and following the visit, fly out of Brisbane Airport. During the visit, the group enjoyed dinner in the new private dining room at Spirit House Restaurant and Cooking School, Bush Tucker Experience with Live It Tours, Breakfast and VIP Animal Encounters at Australia Zoo. Brisbane activities included a gourmet lunch and celebrity chef cooking demonstrations at the Regional Flavours food festival, a tour of the Gallery of Modern Art’s exclusive Marvel exhibition, and a private luxury shopping experience at Queens Plaza.

Brisbane Convention Bureau Acting General Manager, Juliet Alabaster, said partnering with BESC on joint itineraries would ensure business and incentive organisers could easily create the ultimate experience across both regions.

“As a leading lifestyle city, Brisbane is flourishing with sophisticated venues and hotels, rich cultural attractions, exclusive major events and an eclectic restaurant and bar scene. Exciting new developments and tourism product coming online will bolster the city’s offering even further over the coming years,” Ms Alabaster said.

“Partnering on joint itineraries presents an ideal opportunity to showcase how well Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast complement each other through unique and authentic experiences, which ultimately results in lasting memories for event and incentive delegates.

“If the response from the event planners we’ve co-hosted over the past four days is anything to go by, demand will be strong for joint Brisbane and Sunshine Coast itineraries.”

Following the visit, BESC and the Brisbane Convention Bureau will attend Convene Queensland to meet and promote their respective regions to over 200 event planners from around Australia and New Zealand.

Complementing the collective itinerary creation and hosting of the business event buyers, the two convention bureaux will also jointly sponsor a breakfast event as part of the Convene Queensland trade expo.

More information – www.convenequeensland.com

