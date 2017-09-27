Get your business AIME right – Buyer interest opens

Organisers of the Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME), have introduced an invitation only application process for Hosted Buyers interested in attending the show to increase the quality of new and existing buyers at the annual expo in Melbourne, 20 – 21 February 2018.

Designed to deliver additional value for exhibitors, by targeting buyers matched according to specific exhibitor needs, the new invitation only process will ensure only the highest calibre of buyers are invited to participate in the program. In addition, the new invitation process will enable a more efficient and fast-tracked registration process.

Kerry Prince, ibtm Events Portfolio Director said recruiting quality, high-value Hosted Buyers is a key focus for AIME in 2018.

“This is a big year for AIME – the show itself will see a number of changes, but the Hosted Buyer Program will see the most significant change. We want to entice quality meeting, event and incentive planners to become Hosted Buyers, having revised the program to be more time-efficient and having taken on board feedback from last year’s participants.

“Initially, we want to encourage industry buyers to express their interest in being a part of AIME 2018.The changes we have made reflect the evolution of the Hosted Buyer Programs we deliver across the ibtm events portfolio and reflect the changing needs of meeting planners across the globe. Changes to the program also include extended appointment times and more time between appointments. With a wide variety of domestic and international exhibitors already on board for 2018 including ICC Sydney, Harry the Hirer, Sydney Olympic Park, P&O Cruises and Business Events Australia, AIME provides a unique offering for Asia-Pacific buyers to be inspired, to learn and do business,” said Ms Prince.

This year’s Hosted Buyer Program provides participants with industry-leading education, peer-to-peer networking sessions, the opportunity to book appointments with exhibitors from across the globe and to experience Melbourne as a host destination through a program of unique and exclusive networking events, all supported by high quality and complimentary travel and accommodation.

Organisers Reed Exhibitions have also introduced the Trade Buyer Program for 2018, inviting local event planners to apply, giving them access to the full range of exhibitors and to make pre-scheduled appointments.

With registration for places on the AIME 2018 Hosted Buyer Program now open, planners from across the Asia-Pacific region are invited to apply as soon as possible, with the initial wave of invitations to be sent later this month. To apply, click here

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...