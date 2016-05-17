Global event fundraising technology Givergy launches in Australia

Givergy has acquired the fundraising arm of former competitor Lumi (IML). This enables charities in the Asia-Pacific region to raise more, through the innovative technology platform, that has revolutionised live fundraising at events and via online auctions elsewhere around the world for the past 6 years.

Givergy’s award winning fundraising technology is now available for the first time in the region enabling live events, including gala dinners, charity balls, art exhibitions and golf days as well as online fundraising auctions, to raise more money, more easily.

The global leader in interactive silent auction, pledging and mobile bidding technology, Givergy had an established global presence and integrated Lumi’s fundraising division into the business in March, providing the client base with brand new technology and ongoing local support.

Givergy is determined to equip the charity and events space with leading fundraising technology to deliver the most significant benefits. Jon Douglas, Global Director of Business Development at Givergy commented on the importance of offering charities elite technologies that will help them raise more money than traditional fundraising methods.

“Having delivered major impacts for charities and fundraising events across the UK and North America, we saw a gap in the market in the Asia-Pacific region for modern, easy to use technology that would increase the value of these events and contribute more to a range of causes.

“Our range of flexible technology like the silent auction, pledging and mobile bidding products, make fundraising at events more competitive and more fun. This simply leads to more money raised and as a result, better outcomes for charities. We know charities and event organisers are restricted by resources and budget, so we offer a comprehensive, fully managed service at a very reasonably priced flat rate, so that live events following the right formula can raise as much money as they want!

“Across the rest of the globe alone, the last 12 months have seen Givergy support 1,500 events and raise over AUD$50 million for countless incredible causes. We are excited to now have our range of fundraising products available for live events in Australian and Asian markets,” said Mr Douglas.

At Givergy’s first Australian event, the Australian Museum Foundation Gala Dinner 2016, over AUD$29,000 was raised for the 200 Treasures of the Australian Museum project using Givergy’s bespoke tablet based solution rather than a mobile led platform by another local provider that the charity used in 2015.

“We can’t recommend Givergy highly enough. We were incredibly impressed with both the software and the team, and are so happy we chose Givergy to take part in our major Gala event of the year. 10/10!” said Ali Brosnan, Development Coordinator, Australian Museum.

Givergy has partnered with the Fundraising Institute of Australia NSW, showcasing the range of products at two upcoming networking events in July and September 2016 in Sydney.

Givergy has impacted global charities including Empower, Starlight Children’s Foundation, UNICEF, Save the Children and Ronald McDonald House Charities, amongst countless others.

Specialists in event technology, Lumi (IML) had built a great reputation and client base across the Asia-Pacific region, but relinquished the fundraising arm of the business to Givergy to focus solely on their core corporate technology offering.

Givergy is hosting a free webinar for those interested in learning about the new technology

