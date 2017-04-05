Global Meetings Industry Day – a time to reflect and progress

Tomorrow the 6th April 2017 is Global Meetings Industry Day.

This provides a great opportunity to acknowledge the significant impact that meetings and events have on businesses, economies, and our social development.

Meetings & Events Australia supports this global recognition and applauds the initiative in bringing attention to the events industry. Business Events in Australia contributed more than $30 billion in direct expenditure and supports more than 190,000 jobs. (Source Business Events Council of Australia and Ernst & Young 2014 research and 2015/16 update).

Robyn Johnson, CEO of Meetings & Events Australia, the peak industry body is spearheading a campaign to revitalise the organisation and highlight the important role played by its members.

“Meetings and events already make a substantial contribution to the Australian economy and there is scope for more growth with support from industry and government. Our board and members are committed to building on past achievements and successes. The future is bright and the opportunities are immense”.