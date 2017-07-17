Golden victory tastes sweet for MCEC’s pastry chefs

It was another year of triumph for Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre’s (MCEC) pastry chefs at the 2017 Australian Food Awards, adding four gold and three silver medals to their already robust list of credentials.

Australia’s leading national food awards, which recognise premium Australian products and produce, awarded all seven ice creams and sorbets submitted by MCEC with a medal, increasing their gold medal tally to 15 since 2011.

MCEC’s Executive Pastry Chef, Alessandro Bartesaghi credits the talent and passion within his team for their consistency in delivering award-winning products.

“I am incredibly lucky to have such a skilled, creative and driven team working beside me, who are always pushing to improve and deliver premium quality products.

“They are excellent at utilising locally sourced ingredients to innovate and experiment with, and create products that continue to surprise and delight event attendees,” Mr Bartesaghi said.

MCEC’s awarded products included:

Gold

Hazelnut ice cream

Coconut and pineapple sorbet

Very berry sorbet

Mandarin and passionfruit sorbet

Silver

Vanilla yoghurt

Vanilla ice cream

Aged barrel imperial stout ice cream

MCEC’s Executive Chef, Peter Haycroft acknowledged the important role culinary competitions such as the Australian Food Awards play in the development of his team as a whole.

“Culinary competitions are an important part of our development culture here at MCEC. They encourage our chefs to think a little differently and to push the boundaries when creating new products.

“We say it all the time, but we are very good at hiring the best and brightest chefs in the industry. They are already excellent at what they do, but these competitions help them to go that extra step further and really tap into their creative side,” Mr Haycroft added.

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...