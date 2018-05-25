Growing Old Disgracefully in Mandurah

Mandurah and the Peel Region of Western Australia have been selected as the destination for the Ulysses Motor Cycle Club 2021 Annual General Meeting against a field of national competitor destinations.

The seven-day event will be staged at multiple Mandurah venues from Tuesday 23rd March until Monday 29th March 2021.

Ulysses Motorcycle Club, the largest social club in Australia*, is an over 40’s not-for-profit association promoting the interests of older motorcyclists and supports select charities. Its annual AGM attracts over 3000 delegates.

The Perth Convention Bureau’s (PCB) Chief Executive Officer, Paul Beeson said: “We are delighted to have secured the Ulysses Motor Cycle Club AGM for Western Australia, and even more so to have Mandurah the selected destination. Mandurah possesses the ideal conference mix of multiple, large capacity venues with diverse, high quality leisure touring product”.

In addition to the conservatively estimated 18.5 million dollars in delegate spend at the Mandurah AGM event itself, the pre and post conference touring through the Peel region and Western Australia broadly will benefit the tourism and other industries enormously.

“The nature of leisure Motorcycling, to tour at length, will ensure the State Government and City of Mandurah’s investment in this conference is returned at a very high rate, higher than most conferences, and at a higher spread of dispersal throughout the State” Paul said.

Ulysses Motor Cycle Club 2021 AGM Director Tony Collins said: “The team at Perth Convention Bureau played a pivotal role in helping to prepare the successful bid document for the event and their support is greatly appreciated. Thanks also to Mandurah City Council for their ongoing assistance and support. Ulysses Club members look forward to seeing the best of WA”.

“Local Western Australian conference conveners such as Tony are critical to Western Australia’s success in securing such high-yielding conference events” Paul Beeson said. “It’s why a strategic focus is to identify and recruit such individuals to the bidding process”.

“Another strategic focus of PCB is securing large, high value ‘Hero’ conferences for Western Australia. The Ulysses AGM joins a stable of other Hero events won by PCB for Western Australia” Paul added.

Until, and at its staging in 2021, PCB and the Mandurah and Peel Tourism Organisation will support the local Ulysses Chapter in the promotion of Mandurah and Western Australia as a premium conferencing destination for its AGM.