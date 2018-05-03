Hidden Secrets Tours, Walking for Homelessness

As we wave goodbye to summer, the winter jackets are starting to emerge and everyone begins to ‘bunker down’ in their warm houses, Hidden Secrets Tours continue to pound the pavement and encourage those visiting Melbourne to join us in experiencing the city this Autumn and Winter.

Melbourne is not a city that pretends to be a part of the ‘sun always shines in Australia’ idea. We don’t deny that our city gets cold (for a substantial part of the year). It’s chilli, it’s drizzly and we’re well equipped to deal with it. Rain jackets are a fashion item, umbrella stands at shop entrances are a staple and well, the coffee tastes better when your fingers are slightly frozen.

So we advise visitors, Victorians and local Melburnians included, to rug-up and come to see how the city shines and adapts to weather change. We’ll give you a new appreciation for your own city, and highlight those warmer corners to spend time in the wintery months.

We also note that the cooler weather is a difficult time for a lot of the city’s residents, those who are sleeping rough. Homelessness is not something that should be ignored, particularly over the winter months. This is one of the many reasons that Hidden Secrets Tours are committed to donating $2.00 per person from every direct booking to StreetSmart Australia.

So far this year, we have donated over $2000 to StreetSmart, bringing valuable funds to local organisations. We would love to double this figure by the end of winter.

StreetSmart aims to simultaneously break down inaccurate prejudices about homelessness, raise vital funds for important smaller, local organisations and help connect them to their community. They distribute donations to partner charities which deliver critical and innovative responses to community needs.

During some of our city wanderings, we also highlight an opportunity to make a small difference in someone’s day, with a purchase of a warm cup of soup which can be ‘paid forward’ at The Soup Place in Centre Way. This tiny cafe is wall-to-wall plastered with colourful post-it notes denoting a donated soup. It’sa whole lot more than a photo opportunity.

