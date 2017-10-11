IAC rockets Adelaide into the large events stratosphere

Adelaide has just held its largest ever business event, the 68th International Astronautical Congress (IAC).

4470 delegates from 71 nations plus visits by 700 school children and several thousand members of the public (who attended the public exhibition day), made the 2017 congress one of the biggest in IAC history. (Mexico in 2016 had 5500 delegates). Of major significance in these numbers is that the distance to Australia from the northern hemisphere was not seen as a negative by industry delegates, Governments, space agencies, organisations or corporations.

IAC was the first major event to be held in the newly expanded Adelaide Convention Centre (ACC). Australia’s first purpose-built convention centre, the ACC was reborn as the country’s newest, most versatile and technologically advanced meetings venue in August following the completion of a A$397m redevelopment. The IAC comprised a detailed program including eight plenary sessions, three highlight lectures, two breaking news, 200 technical sessions and a custom exhibition – all of which utilised every square metre of the centre’s available 20,000 sq/m. The venue’s highly flexible floor plan was put to the test with exemplary results and commendation by organisers and delegates.

Adelaide delivered! With high praise from all involved, including the International Astronautical Federation itself, the ‘Team Adelaide’ approach for which the destination is renowned delivered a world-class event. Michael Davis, chair Space Industry Association of Australia who worked with the Adelaide Convention Bureau to bring the event to Adelaide acknowledged “that the event has been universally judged as one of the most successful ever”. This success was due in no small part through to the efforts of PCO All Occasions Group – an Adelaide business who won the role following a world-wide tender process.

Being a smaller city of around 1.3m people, Adelaide became totally immersed in this highly prestigious event. The opening day announcement by Sen. Simon Birmingham that the government would commit to developing Australia’s own space agency through to Elon Musk’s presentation, ‘Making Humans a Multi-Planetary Species’, drew massive crowds and generated much local excitement as well as extensive national and international media coverage. Beyond the official program at the Convention Centre, IAC associated exhibitions at the State Library and Museum were exceptionally well attended with traffic up by 50 percent on the week prior. The closing gala dinner at the Adelaide Oval’s Magarey Room was a sell-out, providing spectacular views across the river to the ACC and the city’s iconic Riverbank precinct, while local businesses welcomed delegates with open arms during official sightseeing tours throughout the week.

Background

The Adelaide Convention Bureau in conjunction with the SIAA (Space Industry Association of Australia), commenced researching and pursuing the International Astronautical Congress in 2008. A failed bid in 2011 (lost to Toronto) was turned around in 2014 with the announcement made in Toronto that Adelaide was to host the 2017 event, beating out Germany, Turkey and the United States.

By The Numbers

Economic Benefit

The estimated economic benefit for South Australia from the event was A$24m

They ate and drank!

South Australia – known for its incredible fresh produce and world class wine was on show!

615 dozen live shucked Smokey bay oysters, shucked live (1.25 oysters/second consumed over 2 hours)

3,500 Spencer Gulf prawns

150kg calamari/squid

300kg Adelaide Plains chicken

3,500 Wagyu beef sliders

28 dozen Tomich M Sparkling NV

36 dozen Bird in Hand Semillon Sauvignon Blanc

40 dozen Lost Buoy ‘the edge’ Shiraz

15 kegs of Coopers Original Pale Ale

132L of South Australian Riverland orange juice

Jobs and money can’t buy experiences

The event’s economic impact created and supported the equivalent of 229 jobs

300 volunteers enjoyed the experience of a lifetime spending the week amid the action at the Adelaide Convention Centre

Bed nights

Hotels reaped big rewards with an estimated 32,000 bed nights

Beyond the CBD

Further afield, South Australia’s regional areas enjoyed the benefits that large scale events such as the IAC bring to a region. More than $1.2m was spent on regional and city sightseeing tours including sold out tours of the Adelaide Hills, Barossa, Victor Harbor, Kangaroo Island and the Murray River.

As part of the space community, tours to Woomera, the planetarium and stargazing at Stockport were also popular.

The Legacies

Perhaps more importantly than the immediate benefits bought about by hosting a conference are the legacies they leave. Just some of the lasting legacies of IAC include

Investment opportunities

Adelaide SPACE startup Fleet announced a partnership with French space agency CNES to track and support Fleet’s first nanosatellites once launched.

Italy’s largest privately-owned space company SITAEL signed a letter of intent with local start up Inovar to jointly establish a multi-million dollar company in South Australia dedicated to the development and integration of nano-micro and mini-satellite based innovative satellites and space mission concepts. This includes deployment and operation of satellite ground station.

Two letters of intent were signed between the South Australian Government and Germany respectively, with DLR (German Aerospace Centre) and the State of the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen.

Skilled Migration

Former Space Shuttle commander Pamela Melroy announced she will migrate to Adelaide to work with Nova Systems.

Developments & Education within the genre

The Federal Government, buoyed by the build up to the event, chose the IAC’s opening ceremony to announce Australia will have a Space Agency and look to increase its share of what is currently estimated to be a $400bn industry.

The South Australia Government announced the state will establish a space industry centre.

UniSA, the International Space University and the Government of South Australia signed a Memorandum of Intent for specific implementation of the yearly Southern Hemisphere Space Studies Program. It includes a study for the development of short courses in the field of space entrepreneurship; and a study for the creation of a joint Institute in Adelaide to create a sustainable base for joint activities in the space field.

