ICC Sydney brings PCOs to the table

International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) met with professional conference organiser representatives from across the nation for an inaugural industry update and roundtable to promote peer-to-peer collaboration, robust dialogue and knowledge exchange.

An open forum, the event provided an opportunity for ICC Sydney to update a diverse range of PCOs on key business developments spanning event planning, food and beverage, audio visual, technology and its multi-streamed Legacy Program. It also saw the venue facilitate dynamic discussions focused on driving continuous improvement across the business.

Speaking at the roundtable, ICC Sydney CEO, Geoff Donaghy, said the venue’s achievements to date and future success directly correlates to a strong alignment with PCOs.

“At ICC Sydney our mantra is Together we do the Extraordinary and our approach to collaboration extends to our clients and suppliers. Together with PCOs, we see our success as a direct link to our clients’ success.

“We are proud of the results of our first year of operation, having welcomed 1.3 million visitors and delivered 755 events while garnering 25 awards and accolades.

“Alongside our stand-out facilities, the support of PCOs and our people resulted in a delegate satisfaction rating of 95% and client satisfaction rating of 93% in 2017 and we are aiming to continue these high rankings in 2018.”

The Association Specialists Managing Director, Francis Child, praised ICC Sydney for its proactive engagement with PCOs and the Australian conference and events sector.

“Since day one, the ICC Sydney team has shown a commitment to provide exemplary service, expertise and willingness to meet clients’ expectations. The roundtable provided a fantastic opportunity to gain further insight into the venue’s capabilities and vision, further boosting our confidence in recommending ICC Sydney to any client.”

CEO of Arinex, Tamara Kavalec, also congratulated ICC Sydney on its efforts to generate new business concepts and raise the bar with the delivery of its Legacy Program.

“In our rapidly evolving industry, it is more important than ever to consider the social and environmental impact of the events we create. ICC Sydney has developed a best-in-class approach which not only gives clients the ability to connect with local organisations and businesses, beyond traditional beneficiaries, but is also measurable – from working with First Nation businesses or local entrepreneurs and startups, to calculating the ecological impact of events.”

As part of the event, PCOs witnessed the sophistication and first-rate impact of ICC Sydney’s AV and technology offering. This included a demonstration featuring new equipment acquired by the venue as part of an additional A$1 million investment in technology to support event planners in creating memorable delegate experiences.

Attendees also heard from ICC Sydney’s culinary team and had the opportunity to experience its award-winning Feeding Your Performance food philosophy first hand. The menu was comprised of fresh, seasonal and locally sourced ingredients and paired with wines from regional communities across New South Wales.

WALDRONSMITH Management Managing Director, Kate Smith, said the venue’s new menu additions reflect ICC Sydney’s continued efforts to provide clients with a world class culinary offering.

“Food and beverage is of utmost importance to our clients and the latest additions to the ICC Sydney menus recognise just how varied our clients’ needs can be. ICC Sydney’s flexibility and the team’s passion for outstanding quality and supporting local suppliers are certainly valued.”

According to Donaghy, the resoundingly positive feedback reaffirmed the commitment from all parties to continue working collaboratively to create world class events for clients and visitors alike.

“Based on the success of this year’s event, we look forward to hosting an annual PCO Roundtable – an initiative we believe will help move the industry forward and ensure we are always delivering on our vision to be Australia’s premier convention, exhibition and entertainment venue.”