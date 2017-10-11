ICC Sydney celebrates 1,000 team member qualifications through TAFE NSW partnership

International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) has celebrated another key milestone this week, with 1,000 enrolees receiving nationally recognised industry qualifications via its unique training partnership with TAFE NSW.

Launched in August 2016, the initiative has seen the development of tailored educational courses across hospitality, commercial cookery, audio visual, business administration and security. It is open to full-time and casual workers, as well as select students from TAFE NSW, and has been designed to support training to the highest industry standards.

Geoff Donaghy, CEO of ICC Sydney, said the venue’s dynamic approach to professional development is already paying dividends and empowering its staff.

“At ICC Sydney, we believe that it is our people who define our offering and underpin our success, and we are 100 per cent committed to their growth and development. To date, we have invested in training to ensure our team is not only operating to the venue’s world class standards, but to support them with strong career progression.

“We have now experienced more than 1,000 enrolments in programs delivering industry qualifications and I look forward to seeing more great talent developed through this program.”

Minister for Tourism and Major Events, and Assistant Minister for Skills, Adam Marshall, said the innovative partnership will play an important role in helping to maintain Sydney’s reputation as one of the most desirable events destinations in the world.

“I applaud ICC Sydney and TAFE NSW for working together to create a program that raises the bar for vocational training in the business event and hospitality industries. NSW is Australia’s premier destination for major events, and having people with the right skills is vital to supporting this important driver for the local economy,” he said.

Jon Black, Managing Director of TAFE NSW said the joint initiative includes the delivery of courses across eLearning, on the job training, classroom based learning and seminars.

“TAFE NSW teachers have delivered great results since this training began meaning that ICC Sydney is set to be supported by some of the top talent in the industry. It’s also a great example of how blended learning can result in some of the best training available. This program ensures that our students can kick important professional goals and I look forward to seeing the initiative continue to thrive,” he said.

Ash Bull, a casual Food and Beverage with ICC Sydney – and their 1,000th enrolee, said the support he received at ICC Sydney was enabling him to progress his career in what is a diverse and inclusive work environment.

“Since my first day, ICC Sydney has given me the tools and knowledge I’ve needed to develop new skills. It’s a supportive environment with a very practical approach to training, allowing me to excel and be the best team member that I can be,” he said.

ICC Sydney’s people and its industry leading HR initiatives are already securing awards with the team picking up both the Australian HR Team of the Year & Best Recruitment Campaign at the recent Australian HR Awards.

