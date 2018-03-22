ICC Sydney invests additional A$1M in technology and digital infrastructure

International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) has expanded its technology infrastructure with a further investment of A$1 million in new industry-leading audio visual (AV) equipment, bolstering its world class event delivery capabilities.

Backed by unparalleled technical expertise and robust information and communications technology services infrastructure, the investment enhances ICC Sydney’s integrated technology solutions and delivers state-of-the-art equipment, including high definition screens, projectors, wireless microphone kits, cameras and processors.

ICC Sydney’s CEO, Geoff Donaghy, said the venue has been purpose-built to cater for the changing architecture of meetings, with the team focussed on continuously elevating event experiences.

“At ICC Sydney, we take pride in delivering customised, seamless technical solutions for clients. The latest venue enhancements will support our ongoing quest for excellence, providing access to an exceptional suite of technical solutions, equipment and services, backed by unmatched in-house expertise.

“We have worked hard to future-proof the venue, which has the ability to further flex and adapt as new technology is introduced. This ensures we can meet the needs of every event type today and into the future,” he said.

Taking an all-encompassing approach, ICC Sydney has also developed a new AV and Technology guide to support clients through every step of the event planning process.

A comprehensive resource, the guide details the venue’s complete audio visual and technical specifications across more than 70 meeting and events spaces, including the surrounding public domain, Convention Centre, Exhibition Centre and ICC Sydney Theatre.

ICC Sydney’s Director of Audio Visual Services, Brian Nash, said the team’s expertise coupled with the additional equipment and guide, will provide a full-scale in house production service and help set a new benchmark for the industry.

“We continue to bring together the best technical directors, project managers and operators to offer a range of exclusive technology, production and support services for any event configuration, supported by a 10Gbps optical fibre backbone and high calibre IT network.

“Our mission is to provide a flawless digital experience that helps inspire the imagination and boosts professional development. We want to ensure visitors are impressed every time they attend an event at ICC Sydney.”

Nash said ICC Sydney will also continue driving successful outcomes by supporting the next generation of technical professionals with vocational training.

“ICC Sydney’s most important asset is its people. Their skills and work ethic make real differences for our clients and as such, we look to hire the best talent available.

“Adding to the learning and development opportunities available to the team through ICC Sydney’s Academy of Extraordinary, we are proud to have recently launched an industry-first, paid AV Graduate program.

“Now underway, our program has accepted an initial five extraordinary candidates to gain exposure to all areas of AV services including rigging, audio, lighting and vision over the next year.”

Donaghy added that ICC Sydney’s continual enhancements to AV and technology products and services reaffirms the venue’s reputation as Australia’s premier convention, exhibition and entertainment venue.

“ICC Sydney is already the venue of choice for local, national and international events and we are proud to further strengthen Sydney’s position as one of the world’s most desirable business events destinations. Working with the latest technology and the best people in the industry, the future possibilities for business and entertainment events are endless.”