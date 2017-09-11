ICC Sydney launches local industry-first Virtual Reality Experience

Conference organisers, event planners, delegates and travellers from around the world are set to be taken on an immersive journey through Australia’s premier convention, exhibition and entertainment venue, as International Convention Centre Sydney becomes the first venue of its kind in the country to launch a virtual reality video experience.

Developed to assist with converting business, clients, partners and visitors will be able to undertake an interactive tour of the stunning new A$1.5 billion venue by simply downloading the ICC Sydney VR app. from Apple or Android application stores.

Viewers will experience the full scale and magnitude of ICC Sydney’s technologically advanced facilities, including its 35,000sqm of exhibition space, flexible meeting spaces, the 2,000-capacity grand ballroom – the largest of its kind in Australia – and world class theatres.

Geoff Donaghy, CEO of ICC Sydney, said that the move into VR marks another moment of innovation for the venue, which previously used a raft of creative tools to market itself to the world during its three-year construction phase.

“The new VR experience helps clients get to know the venue and will help us reach our target of running 1,000 events annually by our third year of operation. We are already rapidly reaching this target, and will hit 1,000 bookings for the venue this month.

“The application is backed by new online assets which highlight ICC Sydney as one of the most attractive events destinations in the world, and a venue that is helping to power the local visitor and knowledge economies.”

A feature of the ICC Sydney app and VR content is the showcase video it developed in partnership with Tourism Australia. Its release today follows closely behind Tourism Australia research findings that show VR is influencing consumers’ travel decisions.

John O’Sullivan, Managing Director of Tourism Australia, said that the emerging technology provides exciting new ways to preview destinations and encourage visitation.

“Virtual Reality (VR) is becoming an influential touchpoint for consumers, giving them an immersive sense of what the destination has to offer in the critical consideration and booking phase of their travel plans.

“For a world class facility like ICC Sydney, harnessing the power of VR to push itself into the consideration set is a great example of the venue’s innovative approach to creating event success.”

Donaghy added that ICC Sydney has a unique offer that may just have to be seen to be believed.

“Our VR experience brings ICC Sydney to life right before people’s eyes and will become a point of reference during the planning stages of an event, while also engaging and exciting delegates pre-event. It’s an impressive tool that we believe will help shape the future of events in Sydney.”

Since opening in December 2016, ICC Sydney has already received numerous accolades for both its unique marketing and venue offering including Australia’s best conference venue at the Qantas Business Travel Awards, and is on track to deliver at least A$5 billion to NSW’s economy over the next 25 years.

For a full VR experience, viewers will require a VR headset. Switch to the 360 degree view in the App to use on any mobile device. For those using desktop computers, 360 degree images can be viewed on the ICC Sydney website.

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...