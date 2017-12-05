ICC Sydney partners on industry-first trial of mobile airline check-in service

International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) has become the first venue of its kind in Australia to pilot a mobile airline check-in and baggage drop service, offering conference delegates from around the world the ultimate in flexibility and convenience.

Delivered in partnership with Off Airport Check In Solutions (OACIS), the trial took place at the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) conference – the largest pension fund event in the world, which saw nearly 2,000 delegates descend on ICC Sydney last week.

The service enabled international and interstate visitors to check-in and drop off their luggage at an OACIS counter within ICC Sydney on the final day of the conference, travelling to Sydney Airport luggage-free, and conveniently collecting it at their final destination.

Geoff Donaghy, CEO of ICC Sydney, said the successful pilot marks another moment of innovation for the venue as it continues to deliver a world class experience for business travellers.

“Since opening in December 2016, ICC Sydney has already received numerous accolades for its unique offering, and we are excited to be leading the charge here in terms of optimising the visitor experience.

“Our pilot with OACIS was a success on all fronts and with more than 1,000 events secured until 2026, it could be a game changer for our clients, delegates and visitors,” he said.

The OACIS system uses cloud-based technology to remotely integrate with airline check-in systems. Luggage is then securely transported to the airport and placed in the baggage system for security screening.

Matt Lee, Chief Executive Officer of OACIS, said it was a significant milestone for the company to trial the system in a convention centre environment, following successful testing for cruise ship passengers in Sydney.

“Our market research has revealed business travellers are keen to embrace off-airport check-in services using their personal technology. As Australia’s premier convention, exhibition and entertainment venue, ICC Sydney was the ideal testing ground for the service and there was strong uptake with all round positive feedback.

“With OACIS, delegates have more flexibility and time, avoiding queues and congestion at the airport. The setup is also simple and no permanent facilities are required, allowing us to be very agile and support clients as and when they need it,” said Lee.

Donaghy added that ICC Sydney is committed to supporting the city’s visitor economy and the implementation of an off-site check-in is another pathway to achieve this.

“A business traveller spends between four and five times as much per day as the leisure visitor. Having offsite airline check-in means delegates not only enjoy a more seamless experience, but have more time to enjoy our beautiful city, including its restaurants, shops and other city attractions. It’s a win for all.”