ICC Sydney takes home Global Digital Infrastructure Award

International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) has been awarded the prestigious Global Digital Infrastructure Award at IMEX Frankfurt, for its robust Information and Communication Technology (ICT) systems, data and cyber security management.

The awards program, organised by the global Professional Conference Organisers network INCON, is hotly contested each year by venues all over the world.

Speaking at the awards ceremony yesterday, chief competition judge Bob Heile said INCON honoured ICC Sydney with the award because it addressed the three biggest challenges faced by venues today – good infrastructure, good network documentation and good risk management.

“ICC Sydney’s submission demonstrated the team is in an excellent position to configure and maintain its network but more importantly, the team’s approach to risk management demonstrates they have robust plans in place to deal with the unexpected.

“It’s clear that the venue is able to provide an excellent service to its delegates and that its mission is to ensure everybody has an absolutely awesome user experience”.

ICC Sydney CEO, Geoff Donaghy said the venue’s commitment to the success of its clients was heralded by this recognition from INCON.

“We are in the business of ensuring our clients and their delegates have world class experiences during every event at ICC Sydney and this prestigious award is a ringing endorsement of our commitment.”

NSW Minister for Finance, Services and Property, Victor Dominello said it was paramount that venues promoted and prioritised the use of technology in their operations.

“World class venues must not only offer first class events, but also ensure IT and cyber security systems are fit for purpose. This award is further evidence that ICC Sydney is a technology leader.”

“We couldn’t be more proud of Geoff and his team in yet again demonstrating that ICC Sydney is the number one choice for local and international events.”