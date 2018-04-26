ICC Sydney Theatre seeks naming rights partner

International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) is seeking its first commercial naming partner for the ICC Sydney Theatre.

Sitting at the epicentre of the A$3.4 billion, 20-hectare transformation of Darling Harbour, which recorded 26.5 million visitors in 2017, the 8,000 seat (9,000 standing) ICC Sydney Theatre opened to the public in December 2016 and has already welcomed 250,000 visitors to 56 live entertainment events.

ICC Sydney CEO, Geoff Donaghy, said ICC Sydney Theatre has built an international reputation for excellence, demonstrating its success as the new home of live entertainment in the heart of Sydney.

“In just over one year, ICC Sydney Theatre has hosted and attracted an outstanding calendar of events for a diverse audience, ranging from high-profile shows to international sporting events.

“This represents powerful brand exposure opportunities for a naming rights partner to match the venue’s world class credentials and enhance guest experiences. Already, we are in discussions with a number of high profile Australian and international brands,” he said.

Ranked in the top 50 venues of the illustrious Pollstar Theatre Worldwide Ticket Sales 2017 report, recent calendar highlights at ICC Sydney Theatre include two back-to-back sell out Jerry Seinfeld concerts and performances by international stars Ariana Grande, KD Lang, Nick Cave and PJ Harvey.

Delivering an enveloping visitor experience, ICC Sydney Theatre features an innovative fan-shaped seating bowl which brings audiences closer to the stage and provides unobstructed views for all.

The Theatre is one of three significant, integrated inner city venues under the banner of ICC Sydney, which also comprises an award-winning convention centre, 35,000sqm of exhibition space, a 5,000sqm open air Event Deck and Australia’s largest purpose-built Grand Ballroom.

According to a Deloitte Access Economics study, delegates attending events at the venue generated A$785 million in direct expenditure for the State in its first year of operation.

Welcoming more than 1.3 million visitors, delegates and attendees to 755 events across the precinct in 2017, ICC Sydney provides a unique platform for a naming rights partner to generate further economic, social and cultural benefits for Sydney’s vibrant community at a time of significant growth and development.

“ICC Sydney is operated by AEG Ogden, which has an outstanding reputation and a proven track record in securing naming rights partnerships for venues across Australia, including the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney and Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. We are confident that together, we will find the right partner for our venue,” said Mr Donaghy.

Already highly regarded by clients, visitors and the industry, ICC Sydney has a string of accolades including winning Australia’s Best Conference Venue at the Qantas Business Travel Awards 2017, Australian HR Team of the Year and Best Recruitment Campaign at the Australian HR Awards, and Best New Product or Service for its Feeding Your Performance program at the EEAA 2017 Awards for Excellence.