ICC Sydney wins Best Conference Venue at the Qantas Business Travel Awards

International Convention Centre Sydney has been named Australia’s best conference venue at the Qantas Business Travel Awards overnight.

Recognised as Australia’s most sought-after conference venue, ICC Sydney was awarded for its design and management with its culinary and event services being celebrated as world class.

Geoff Donaghy, CEO of ICC Sydney, said the venue was delighted to already be receiving such illustrious praise just six months after opening and to be further demonstrating the strong business brand of Sydney.

“ICC Sydney is a world class venue befitting of its vibrant, global city and is backed by a starring business community with strengths in digital innovation, financial services, creative and media industries, media and scientific research and education,” Mr Donaghy said.

Minister for Finance, Services and Property, Victor Dominello said he was pleased the venue was being recognised for its world class facilities and the NSW Government was proud to continue to see its vision come to life.

“International Convention Centre Sydney is the envy of other cities, not just in Australia but right across the South East Asia region. The venue is truly world class and this award is a great endorsement for the ICC Sydney team,” Mr Dominello said.

Award judge and editor of Qantas magazine, Kirsten Galliott said ICC Sydney “takes convention centres to another level. It’s a game changer for Australia.”

Other Sydney venues to be awarded on the night included The Bridge Room, Best Restaurant for a Business Lunch or Dinner and Pendolino, Best Private Dining Room.

“Sydney’s recognition through these awards is testament to the calibre of the city as a leading business events destination that celebrates quality in produce, service and design,” Mr Donaghy said.

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...