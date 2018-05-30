ICRA 2018 success celebrated

Over 3000 of the world’s leading robotics experts gathered in Brisbane this week for the prestigious International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA2018) with a focus on unleashing the benefits of robotics and automation for the community, industry and government.

It’s the first time ICRA has been held in Australia – a decision which reflects Australia’s rapidly growing reputation in robotics.

“ICRA2018 has been a resounding success,” ICRA 2018 Chair and Australia’s Chief Defence Scientist Dr Alex Zelinsky said. “The opportunity to bring together 3000 of the leaders in robotics and automation, including 300 Australians, has ensured invaluable connections have been made, research showcased and shared, and achievements celebrated.”

“This week has also provided a powerful opportunity for us to showcase the many Australians who are trail-blazers in robotics including Australian robotics expert Rodney Brooks, the Panasonic Professor of Robotics (Emeritus) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology,” Dr Zelinsky said. “Professor Brooks was the co-founder of iRobot, a publicly listed NASDAQ company, that created the world’s most successful consumer robot – ROOMBA, the vacuum cleaning robot with more than 15 million robots sold around the world.”

“There are so many Australians and Australian universities, institutes and companies doing great things in robotics that are changing the face of agriculture, mining and resources, health and age care, defence and even the arts .”

The top topics discussed were: Deep Learning in Robotics and Automation; Motion and Path Planning; Learning and Adaptive Systems; and Localisation. A total of 1052 papers were presented while 7520 pages of (electronic) proceedings were generated.

Highlights of ICRA2018 included the launch of the Trusted Autonomous Systems Defence CRC. The Trusted Autonomous Systems Defence CRC, which will be headquartered in Brisbane, has been established to research, develop and deliver world-leading trusted autonomous defence technology. For autonomous systems to realise their potential they must be trusted to operate reliably while under the supervision of human operators.

The CRC will build new and innovative IP through focused research and technology programs, while assisting Australian industry to develop new, improved and competitive technologies. The CRC will also transform the capacity and ability of defence to acquire, deploy and sustain leading-edge autonomous and robotic technologies. Most importantly, the Trusted Autonomous Defence CRC will improve the competitiveness, productivity and sustainability of Australian industry.

ICRA 2018’s Platinum Sponsors are CSIRO, DJI, Australian Department of Defence, QUT and Woodside. Gold Sponsors are Baidu, Bosch and Tencent.

ICRA 2019 is being held in Montreal, Canada.