Ignatius Jones to receive Australian Event Awards Lifetime Achievement Award

In recognition of the outstanding contribution he has made to the Australian events industry throughout his career, Ignatius Jones will receive the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Australian Event Awards.

Ignatius Jones is one of the world’s leading major event directors, and has been the Creative Director of Vivid Sydney since 2011.

Ignatius was a major creative force behind the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies and, as its first Artistic Director, was instrumental in creating the world-famous Sydney New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Ignatius was Artistic Director of the two biggest events of 2010, the Opening Ceremony of Shanghai 2010 World Expo and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympic Games. He was also Artistic Director of the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade from 2011 – 2016.

He is one of the few people who can claim to have directed the ‘Opening Night of a Country’, after staging the Independence Ceremonies of East Timor in 2002.

He was also a founding member of the 1980s art-rock-punk-cabaret band Jimmy and the Boys.

Ignatius will join representatives from more than one hundred organisations when the Australian events industry gathers to celebrate, learn and connect at the Australian Event Awards on the Sunshine Coast on 13-15 September.

Ignatius will also join the panel session of Lifetime Achievement Award recipients discussing how to succeed in events at the Australian Event Symposium on 14 September. Click here to read more about the session.

Registrations are still available to attend the Symposium as well as a handful of tickets to the Event Awards Ceremony. Full Symposium registrations include a ticket to the Event Awards, providing there are still seats available. Click here to book now

