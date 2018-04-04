Impressive line-up of speakers announced for The Event Summit 2018

The Event Summit brings together professionals from the event industry for a one-day thought-leadership conference. This year’s Summit will focus on giving attendees the confidence to ‘dream big’ when it comes to their events, offering a practical insight into the essentials of delivering a successful event at best practice level.

For the first time, this Summit will bring together a huge range of high calibre speakers who will explore increasingly important topics and issues affecting the event sector. The robust program features an exciting line-up of industry professionals with experience managing the Superbowl, Melbourne Cup Birdcage, Splendour in the Grass, Australian Open, Commonwealth Games, Surf Life Saving Australia National Championships, Taste Festival, American Express Open Air Cinemas, Vivid, The Royal Easter Show, X-Games and more.

The Event Summit 2018 will be held on Thursday June 14th 2018 at the Museum of Contemporary Arts in Sydney, and will run from 8.30am to 5.30pm with closing drinks looking over the spectacular Vivid light show.

On the impressive line-up of speakers are CEO of Tennis Australia, Craig Tilley; CEO of Destination NSW, Sandra Chipchase; Former VP Events NFL, Producer of 9 Super Bowls and CEO of Fast Traffic Events and Entertainment, Frank Supovitz; CEO of Westpac Helicopters, Stephen Leahy; CEO of Sold Out Events, Thomas Staunton; and Senior VP and Managing Director of IMG, Jason Fielding, to name just a few.

Attendees will get exposure to industry professionals from Destination NSW, NSW Police, NSW Ambulance, Tourism Australia, Fairfax events, IMG, Australian Open, Commonwealth Games Event Management Company, Australian Turf Club and more. Stakeholders in government, major events, music, cultural, retail, hospitality, leisure, food and beverage, activation, corporate and sporting sectors are encouraged to attend.

Through presentations and sessions, speakers will dissect real life scenarios and explore a broad raft of topics to empower event professionals. Attendees will learn how to grow their business and organisations, understand how to confidently take risks without infringing on creativity, and recognize how to identify opportunities and challenges in the event sector.

“I’m incredibly impressed with the agenda; this is the best, timeliest and substantive event management conference agenda I have seen, and I’m excited to be participating” says Frank Supovitz, Former VP Events NFL, Producer of 9 Super Bowls and CEO of Fast Traffic Events and Entertainment.

The Event Summit, presented by DNSW as part of Vivid Ideas Exchange 2018, and in partnership with Property NSW, OzTix, Sydney Showground, Ausleisure, University of Sydney, Risk Management Institute of Australia, Sold Out Events, McKenzie Ross, Premium Media & Risk Facilitator, aims to advance NSW’s event economy through enabling event professionals to exceed best practice in the planning, management and execution of events.

The Event Summit 2018 will be held at the Museum of Contemporary Arts, 140 George St, The Rocks NSW 2000.

Registration for tickets is limited at 200 capacity and can be purchased at Oztix.

Early Bird Registration: Sold out

Final Release Registration: $1,155 + Booking Fee (2%) + GST

Group Booking (4+ registrations): $995.00 + Booking Fee (2%) + GST

For more information visit www.eventsummit.com.au.