Inaugural GAMES conference a hit with delegates

Published by editor On May 22, 2018 Leave a response

The inaugural Great Association Meetings and Events Symposium (GAMES) conference was held in Brisbane this month.

The two day event was impressive for the way the all of the speakers and panels were tailored to the audience. The BCEC went all out with catering to ensure a memorable visit to their venue.

ASE attended and caught up with the event convener, Angela Shelton, to talk about how this event came about and then what was on offer.

In the second part of the interview Angela talks about the event itself.

 

The conference kicked off with Sabre
The gamification geek – Dr Zac Fitz-Walter
Communicating via the Catch Box
Workshops
Joanne Jacobs – The Disruptor
Gihan Perera shows off the latest analogue technology
Balls of fun in the expo
Socialising
The BCEC went all out with the catering
