Inaugural GAMES conference a hit with delegates

The inaugural Great Association Meetings and Events Symposium (GAMES) conference was held in Brisbane this month.
The two day event was impressive for the way the all of the speakers and panels were tailored to the audience. The BCEC went all out with catering to ensure a memorable visit to their venue.
ASE attended and caught up with the event convener, Angela Shelton, to talk about how this event came about and then what was on offer.
In the second part of the interview Angela talks about the event itself.