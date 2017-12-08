Indian buyers experience an exotic taste of the Sunshine Coast during Dreamtime 2017

Business Events Sunshine Coast (BESC) is looking towards the Indian market for major growth as a result of hosting a group of Indian buyers following this year’s Dreamtime event held in Brisbane this week.

During Dreamtime, BESC highlighted their new Signature Experiences Guide and business products, Business Events Assistance Program, case studies, industry updates and dual itineraries in collaboration with Brisbane Marketing.

Following the trade show, BESC hosted 10 Indian buyers including Tourism Australia’s Business Development Manager for India, Mr Samar Chokshi. The group enjoyed a VIP experience at Australia Zoo before flying to Fraser Island for further adventures.

Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford said, “we are excited to be giving international delegates a first-hand understanding of what the Sunshine Coast has to offer in terms of business event capabilities and authentic incentive experiences.

“Our increased marketing activity in international markets over the past few years is starting to pay dividends. Complementing this work, the airlines flying into Brisbane Airport and Sunshine Coast Airport provide an international reach with connections to market more strongly in Asia, Europe and America.

“We are finding the experiences that complement our natural attributes on the Sunshine Coast are attracting a lot of interest from offshore and I believe we can grow the inbound market even further.

“The Sunshine Coast offers pristine beaches and a lush hinterland that can cater to groups looking to venture beyond more well-known Australian city destinations and regional areas seem to be really resonating with the industry at the moment,” added Mr Latchford.

Business Events Sunshine Coast (BESC) is the convention bureau for the Sunshine Coast, and a division of the regional tourism organisation, Visit Sunshine Coast (VSC). BESC is a not-for-profit, membership based entity.