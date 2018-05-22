International event organisers heading to Auckland

Leading business event organisers from around the world are heading to New Zealand’s largest business tourism trade exhibition in Auckland next week, on 30 and 31 May.

CINZ MEETINGS, organised by Conventions and Incentives New Zealand, is the premier event for connecting influential domestic, Australian and international buyers with New Zealand’s key regions, meeting facilities, accommodation, off-site venues and activities.

Tourism New Zealand and Air New Zealand are bringing 22 international incentive buyers to the show from China, India and South East Asia. For the second year, Air New Zealand will be hosting four key buyers from Argentina.

CINZ Chief Executive Sue Sullivan says the strong response rate from hosted buyers this year will also see 100 from New Zealand and 90 buyers and media from Australia attend.

“Tourism New Zealand is also bringing in a group of 16 association buyers who are organising international conferences in New Zealand,” she says.

CINZ MEETINGS 2018 features over 190 exhibitors including 20 new exhibitors, representing venues, theming companies, hotels, AV companies, regional bureaux, attractions and activities from 19 regions.

Following its debut last year, the MEETINGS Education Hub is returning with partners TMS, and Blue Sky Marketing. They will be joined this year by a group of CINZ-approved professional conference organisers (PCOs) who will work from the Hub.

“For both exhibitors and buyers, this is an opportunity to find out how these experts can assist with their professional development.”

MEETINGS will again showcase EventsAIR’s new Lead Management system for exhibitors. They will be able to scan hosted buyer badges to download their information on the spot.

The successful Luxury Collection returns, featuring an invited group of 12 exhibitors from boutique lodges, and luxury products and services across the country.

Day buyers can still register to attend MEETINGS next week, and make the most of the opportunity to meet all of New Zealand under one roof.

www.meetings.co.nz