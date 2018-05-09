International Productions goes platinum at the MEA national titles

International Productions (IP) have solidified their reputation as a world-class content and events agency by scoring three national titles at the Meetings and Events Australia (MEA) Industry Awards Gala Dinner last night in Adelaide.

The small team, based in Sydney, were thrilled to be named Event Agency of the Year, while Megan Peters was named Event Manager of the Year for the second year running.

Megan Peters also received Platinum Event Professional of the Year, achieving the highest individual score of all categories.

The coveted MEA National Awards celebrate excellence and best business practice in the meeting and events industry judged by an independent panel of industry leaders.

Combining expert knowledge, creative thinking and trusted suppliers, IP have been producing original events and content to evoke emotion from audiences, communicate key messages and spark thought-provoking conversations for over 17 years.

Adryan Daynes, IP Founder and Managing Director, was ecstatic to accept the award on behalf of the hard-working and passionate team,

“This award is a privilege and will absolutely propel us to move forward as a team and continue to produce outstanding content and events for our clients.

We have a small team, but we pack a punch and genuinely love what we do.”

Megan Peters joined International Productions in March 2016 and has since led major events and conferences for Harvey Norman, Medtronic and The Master Builders Association of NSW.

With over 17 years in meetings and events, Megan is recognised as a mentor to younger counterparts beginning their career in this industry.

Megan actively contributes to the development of the industry; she is the current Chair of MEA NSW branch, having previously led the Professional Development Committee. Committed to Australia’s next generation of Event Managers, Megan shares her knowledge and insights lecturing at the College of Event Management, Sydney.

Following the win, Megan thanked MEA and the events community for their support, leadership and inspiration, which continues to guide her success in the industry.

“Thank you to everyone in the MEA community; it is an honour to be recognised as Event Manager of the Year 2017, by an industry I respect and am passionate about. I share this award with the dedicated team at International Productions, our clients and our trusted partners.

“I am proud to be part of Australia’s thriving business events industry, and I am excited for the future of our industry as event managers, suppliers and venues work together to deliver world-class events,” said Ms Peters.