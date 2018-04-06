International Productions wins 2 from 2 at MEA NSW Industry Awards

International Productions are celebrating today after winning two awards at last night’s Meetings and Events Australia (MEA) 2017 NSW Awards dinner held at the Powerhouse Museum, Sydney.

Event Director, Megan Peters, was announced Event Manager of the Year – Agency for the second year running – an incredible achievement in a highly contested category. International Productions was also awarded Event Agency of the Year for the first time – a huge achievement for the small, close-knit team.

Megan accepted both the individual and team awards whilst Managing Director, Adryan Daynes, is currently overseas. Megan has over 15 years’ experience in the meetings and events industry, including senior management positions in agencies, catering and venues.

This accolade again recognises Megan’s ongoing dedication to producing outstanding business events, as well as her significant contribution to the Australian event industry.

Committed to the growth and progression of Australia’s events industry, Megan has been actively involved with the MEA professional development committee since 2013 and has held the position of Chair of the MEA NSW branch since December 2016. In addition, Megan works closely with Australia’s next generation of event managers at the College of Event Management Sydney.

In her acceptance for Event Manager of the Year – Agency, Peters thanked the events community for their support, leadership and inspiration, which continues to guide her success in the industry.

“Thank you to MEA NSW; it is an honour to be recognised as Event Manager of the Year for the second year running. This award is shared with the incredible team at International Productions, our clients who trust us to bring their event vision to life, and our dedicated suppliers”.

In accepting the prestigious Event Agency of the Year award on behalf of the company, Megan commended the work of the other six finalists, who inspire the team and push them to be the best they can be.

International Productions’ Managing Director, Adryan Daynes, says the success of the evening is a huge boost for the entire team,

“To be recognised by our peers for the hard work and dedication that each of the team put in to their craft is really rewarding. We are truly thrilled with the outcome and can’t wait to share this with our clients.” said Daynes.

Judged by a panel of industry and independent judges, the MEA Industry Awards celebrate excellence and best business practice in the meeting and events industry, encouraging professionals to excel in the achievement of their business and personal goals.

The International Productions team will go on to compete for national honours in both categories at the MEA National Awards at the Adelaide Convention Centre on Tuesday, 8 May 2018.