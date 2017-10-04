ITS leaders meet in Brisbane to discuss the future of transport technology in Australia

Drones and driverless cars were among the hot topics of discussion at this week’s Australian Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Summit held at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre (BCEC).

Transport technology leaders from America, Asia Pacific and Europe joined members of the Australian smart transport community exploring current and future technologies changing the Australian transport landscape.

Hosted by ITS Australia in partnership with Queensland’s Department of Transport and Main Roads, the Summit is Australia’s largest annual industry led ITS conference.

Queensland Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports, the Hon. Mark Bailey delivered the official opening.

400 delegates and more than 50 Australian and international speakers attended the sold out event which highlighted Brisbane’s global leadership in intelligent transport systems.

ITS Australia Chief Executive Susan Harris said the intelligent transport systems industry has never been stronger. “Technology is changing so fast it not only presents opportunities to enhance the liveability of our cities and communities, it creates new and future business opportunities and Australia has the capability to capitalise on these.”

The theme of the Summit ‘Transforming Transport’ reflecting new technologies, ideas and partnerships which are driving change in Australian transport, is designed to encourage delegates attending the Summit to expand their discussions and push boundaries.

BCEC General Manager, Bob O’Keeffe congratulated ITS Australia on the success of the Summit. “Digitalisation and technology are changing our lifestyles and our places of work every day and Brisbane and BCEC are at the forefront of technology development.”

Mr O’Keeffe said an example of this was the Centre’s recent hosting and collaboration on the World of Drones Congress which also attracted a high ranking international audience of business leaders, investors and scientists to Brisbane.

He said the Centre was looking forward to working with ITS Australia in its bid to bring the 17th ITS Asia Pacific Forum and Exhibition to Brisbane in 2020.

