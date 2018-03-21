Jeunesse Global incentive to provide significant economic boost for Sydney

New South Wales Minister for Tourism and Major Events The Hon. Adam Marshall today announced that over A$31 million will be pumped into Sydney’s economy after the city secured the Jeunesse Lifestyle Rewards Sydney 2018 event.

“There are long-standing relationships between Asia and our State, with events like these strengthening those bonds between our communities,” Mr Marshall said. “Over 5,000 delegates will be creating memories here that will last a lifetime.”

Business Events Sydney (BESydney) partnered with Destination New South Wales (DNSW) to win the competitive bid, leveraging DNSW’s annual Vivid Sydney festival, which is a major drawcard for international visitors.

Vivid Sydney features an array of breathtaking art and light installations that take over the entire city for three weeks every year. The festival attracts over 2.3 million people and contributes over $143 million to the State’s economy.

“Sydney is spectacular all year round but especially during Vivid, so we’re delighted that Jeunesse Global is giving its best distributors an unforgettable experience during the festival,” Mr Marshall said.

BESydney’s CEO, Lyn Lewis-Smith, said: “Choosing Sydney to host this incentive program will ensure Jeunesse Global is able to truly reward, inspire and motivate their delegates. Clients have seen up to a 20 per cent increase in sales when they announce Sydney as the next destination for their own incentive.

“Since Sydney was announced as the destination for 2018, the initial anticipated attendee numbers have doubled – and we’re still some months away from welcoming guests to our city,” added Ms Lewis-Smith.

President of Greater China, Jeunesse Global LLC, Mr Robin Lee, confirmed Vivid Sydney’s appeal was a major reason for the direct selling giant choosing the harbour city. “Sydney is a must-see destination and we want our top performers to experience the city during its most iconic festival. We believe the professionalism of the NSW Government, BESydney and its partners will ensure delegates have a wonderful trip and can enjoy the true charm of Sydney.”