Just a Minute: ASE catches up with winners at the MEA NSW Awards 2017

Congratulations to all the winners at the MEA NSW Industry Awards Night 2017 on Wednesday evening.

During the night ASE caught up with several of the winners to talk about their achievements, as well as chatting to Ian Stuart, Chair of the MEA Judging Panel, and Robyn Johnson, CEO of Meeting and Events Australia.

Good luck for the national awards, to be announced at the MEA National Conference in Adelaide on 8 May 2018.

Production credits:

Venue: Powerhouse Museum

Catering: Create Consultants

Entertainment – Liam Cooper and Rodd Richards Presents

Photography: O’Neill Photographics

Show Call: Concept Event Management

Media Wall: ExpoNet

MC: Andrew Daddo