Just a Minute: ASE catches up with winners at the MEA NSW Awards 2017

Congratulations to all the winners at the MEA NSW Industry Awards Night 2017 on Wednesday evening.
During the night ASE caught up with several of the winners to talk about their achievements, as well as chatting to Ian Stuart, Chair of the MEA Judging Panel, and Robyn Johnson, CEO of Meeting and Events Australia.
Good luck for the national awards, to be announced at the MEA National Conference in Adelaide on 8 May 2018.
Production credits:
Venue: Powerhouse Museum
Catering: Create Consultants
Entertainment – Liam Cooper and Rodd Richards Presents
Photography: O’Neill Photographics
Show Call: Concept Event Management
Media Wall: ExpoNet
MC: Andrew Daddo