Just a Minute with 2017 MEA National Award Winners

ASE caught up with as many winners as we could get our hands on (we mean that metaphorically, of course) at the MEA National Industry Awards last week in Adelaide.
Here’s what they had to say:
Association Event of the Year: MCI Australia for the Intelligent Transport Systems World Congress
Government Event of the Year: Queensland Department of Education, Programs & Events Unit for the 2017 Principals Conference
Special Event of the Year: Staging Connections NSW for the Asian Paints Privilege Club Convention
Exhibition of the Year: Tourism Portfolio/ World Corporate Travel for Get Global
Public Event of the Year and Regional Event of the Year: Lateral Event Management for L’Étape Australia by le Tour de France
Cause Related Event of the Year: Scope Productions for SOS Fractured Fairytale Gala Dinner
Professional Conference Organisation: MCI Australia
Audio Visual Services: Novatech Creative Event Technology
Event Technology and Innovation: Ungerboeck Software International for the Exhibitor Service Desk
Specialist Services and Suppliers: PBM Safety
Event Marketing: Milestone Creative Australia for The Liveworks Festival of Experimental Art and Sales, Marketing or Business Development Person of the Year: Alana Hay, Milestone Creative Australia
Exhibition Services: ExpoNet
Event Management Team – Government: Queensland Department of Education, Programs & Events Unit
Event Management Team – Corporate: The Star Entertainment Centre
Event Agency: International Productions
Meeting, Exhibition or Event Venue – capacity less than 500: Crowne Plaza Terrigal
Meeting, Exhibition or Event Venue – capacity more than 500: Darwin Convention Centre
Unique Event Venue with Accommodation: Q Station Sydney Harbour National Park Manly
Unique Event Venue without Accommodation: State Library Victoria
Banqueting & Catering: Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
Event Manager of the Year – PCO: Cindy-Lee Bakos, MCI Melbourne
Event Manager of the Year – In-House: Liz Williamson, Queensland Department of Education, Programs & Events Unit
YMEA Future Leader: Rebecca Nguyen, GEMS Event Management Australia
Social Legacy: Epicure at the Melbourne Town Hall, The Gingerbread Village
Platinum Award – Company: Crown Plaza Terrigal, Meeting Exhibition or Event Venue – capacity less than 500
Platinum Award – Individual: Megan Peters, International Productions, Event Manager of the Year – Agency
Outstanding Contribution Award: Alec Gilbert