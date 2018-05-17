Just a Minute with 2017 MEA National Award Winners

ASE caught up with as many winners as we could get our hands on (we mean that metaphorically, of course) at the MEA National Industry Awards last week in Adelaide.

Here’s what they had to say:

Association Event of the Year: MCI Australia for the Intelligent Transport Systems World Congress

Government Event of the Year: Queensland Department of Education, Programs & Events Unit for the 2017 Principals Conference

Special Event of the Year: Staging Connections NSW for the Asian Paints Privilege Club Convention

Exhibition of the Year: Tourism Portfolio/ World Corporate Travel for Get Global

Public Event of the Year and Regional Event of the Year: Lateral Event Management for L’Étape Australia by le Tour de France

Cause Related Event of the Year: Scope Productions for SOS Fractured Fairytale Gala Dinner

Professional Conference Organisation: MCI Australia

Audio Visual Services: Novatech Creative Event Technology

Event Technology and Innovation: Ungerboeck Software International for the Exhibitor Service Desk

Specialist Services and Suppliers: PBM Safety

Event Marketing: Milestone Creative Australia for The Liveworks Festival of Experimental Art and Sales, Marketing or Business Development Person of the Year: Alana Hay, Milestone Creative Australia

Exhibition Services: ExpoNet

Event Management Team – Government: Queensland Department of Education, Programs & Events Unit

Event Management Team – Corporate: The Star Entertainment Centre

Event Agency: International Productions

Meeting, Exhibition or Event Venue – capacity less than 500: Crowne Plaza Terrigal

Meeting, Exhibition or Event Venue – capacity more than 500: Darwin Convention Centre

Unique Event Venue with Accommodation: Q Station Sydney Harbour National Park Manly

Unique Event Venue without Accommodation: State Library Victoria

Banqueting & Catering: Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Event Manager of the Year – PCO: Cindy-Lee Bakos, MCI Melbourne

Event Manager of the Year – In-House: Liz Williamson, Queensland Department of Education, Programs & Events Unit

YMEA Future Leader: Rebecca Nguyen, GEMS Event Management Australia

Social Legacy: Epicure at the Melbourne Town Hall, The Gingerbread Village

Platinum Award – Company: Crown Plaza Terrigal, Meeting Exhibition or Event Venue – capacity less than 500

Platinum Award – Individual: Megan Peters, International Productions, Event Manager of the Year – Agency

Outstanding Contribution Award: Alec Gilbert