Just a Minute with 2018 MEA Conference delgates

Published by Bronwen On May 21, 2018

ASE caught up with a number of delegates at the 2018 MEA Conference as the event neared its end and asked them to reflect on their experience.

We also caught up with three of the young guns behind the recently rebranded MEA Future Leaders (formerly YMEA) to find out what was behind the change in name and the shift in ethos.

