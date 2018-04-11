Kakadu’s bush ‘superfoods’ to be showcased at indigenous food festival

Australia’s premier Indigenous food festival, A Taste of Kakadu, will serve up a menu of ancient cuisine with a modern twist between 18 to 27 May 2018.

This year’s festival will see the region’s best Indigenous chefs showcasing their culinary creations at remarkable locations, all celebrating the traditional culture and breathtaking scenery of Kakadu National Park.

Over ten days, visitors can embark on guided foraging walks where ‘super’ foods and delicacies such as Kakadu plums can be enjoyed, dine on crocodile, fish and buffalo cooked in spectacular ground ovens, and glide along the famed barramundi-filled rivers while enjoying bush tucker-inspired canapes.

Festival highlights include a four course dinner created by TV personality and hatted Indigenous chef Clayton Donovan, a pop-up dining experience in the heart of Kakadu and a Kakadu Kitchen bush tucker tasting walk.

Kakadu National Park Tourism and Visitor Services Manager Leanne Paige said native food was becoming a feature of many of Australia’s best restaurants and A Taste of Kakadu is a wonderful way to experience bush tucker.

“A Taste of Kakadu takes you on a journey to sample the foods that have sustained the world’s oldest living culture for more than 65,000 years,” Ms Paige said. “We’ve infused the festival program with the ways of the local Bininj and Munnguy people. You can hear, see and taste how traditional owners have lived in Kakadu for more than a thousand generations and when it comes to eating authentic Australian cuisine it doesn’t get any better than that.”