Largest conference ever secured for Victoria

Melbourne continues to dominate in the business events sector, securing the Lions Clubs International Convention 2024 (LCIC24) forecast to be largest conference ever won for Victoria, and anticipated to deliver $84.4 million in economic contribution for the state.

This mega event for Melbourne will see 13,000 Lions Club members from around the globe meet in Melbourne for the five-day annual convention in June 2024, to be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC).

The LCIC24 will result in 48,000 room nights for the city, equivalent to filling every single hotel room across Victoria for one night, and will create 550 jobs.

Melbourne beat six global cities to secure the conference, with Minister for Tourism and Major Events, John Eren stating that Melbourne is setting the pace when it comes to securing and delivering business events.

“Melbourne has an enviable reputation for hosting world class events, attracting the highest number of attendees for conferences held in Melbourne.”

“Our investment in the MCEC expansion is already paying dividends to the state by bringing more major events to Victoria, delivering more money and creating jobs for Victorians.”

Through a partnership with the Victorian State Government, City of Melbourne and Lions Australia, Melbourne Convention Bureau (MCB) steered the proposal to secure the event for Melbourne.

Melbourne Convention Bureau Chief Executive Officer, Karen Bolinger said the win represents yet another success for the organisation, cementing Melbourne’s reputation as a premier business events destination.

“The size and reputation of this event will create further bidding opportunities from other worldwide associations that hold numerous major international conferences.

“This is the first time in the event’s history that it has been held in Melbourne, and only the second time it has been held in an Australian city since 2010.

“With community at the heart of Lions Clubs International MCB facilitated city-wide collaboration to work towards delivering a powerful legacy in Victoria, providing opportunity for knowledge exchange, collaboration between nations and community initiatives which will be felt long after the conference takes place,” Ms Bolinger said.

The City of Melbourne supported the bid to bring LCIC24 to Melbourne and will host a bespoke program to activate and engage the entire city.

“The City of Melbourne is proud to support the most exciting event of convention week: The International Parade of Nations. The parade will enliven the streets of the World’s Most Liveable City as proud Lions Clubs members demonstrate their passion and dedication,” said City of Melbourne Lord Mayor Robert Doyle AC.

Lions Clubs International Director, Tony Benbow said he anticipates a hugely successful event in Melbourne.

“Lions Clubs have a proud history in Victoria, having supported local community programs such as support for the Lions Cord Blood Program at the Royal Children’s Hospital, Lions House which provides accommodation to patient’s families attending the Austin Hospital precinct and many local projects of the clubs that directly impact those members of their communities.

“In Victoria there are over 300 clubs and 7000 members, and there is a palpable excitement among the local Lions for the 2024 convention,” Mr Benbow said.

MCEC Chief Executive Peter King said he was looking forward to opening the venue’s doors to Lions Club members from all over the world.

“MCEC will essentially act as one big clubhouse, with LCIC24 taking over our entire 70,000sqm of event space. The Victorian State Governments investment in our expansion means we will be able to accommodate them all under one roof.

“Together with wider ‘Team Melbourne’ we will be pulling out all the stops to ensure Lions members enjoy a premium international convention in one of the world’s best cities,” Mr King said.

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...