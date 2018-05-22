Learn the fine art of presenting, pitching and promoting at Get Global 2018

The MICE trade event dedicated to outbound product, Get Global, made the exciting announcement today that Pitching / Presentation Skills Speaker/Trainer and Professional MC, Andrew Klein will speak at the newly introduced Inspirational Corner, at the one day event.

Klein, who is renowned globally for his entertaining and extremely thought-provoking presentations and Conference MC work, will use his time at Get Global to assist attendees in developing their speaking and pitching skills.

“We all need to be able to deliver an effective presentation, brief or pitch. Whether it’s to a single person or a whole conference room. Andrew has the unique ability to deliver an educational, interactive presentation which will really stimulate, teach, amuse, provoke and motivate you to improve your own performance. We are thrilled to welcome him to Get Global 2018,” enthused Gary Bender, Get Global Co-founder.

As a former litigation lawyer, Andrew’s experience and ability to engross his audience and deliver useful and practical tips to assist the whole room in becoming more effective communicators, along with his warmth, charm and talent, make his session at Get Global unmissable.

“Like most of us, I spend most of my day talking, negotiating and pitching. Whether that’s one-on-one, on the phone or to a large sceptical audience – so, I will definitely be taking the time to see Andrew’s talk! We could all use a little help in trying to communicate our message better and engage our audience to deliver the outcome we need,” said Co-founder, Donna Kessler.

Andrew’s unique style and creativity makes a huge impact on all that hear him – a must-see presentation at Get Global in July. Buyers can register here

Get Global – Where the World Meets, will be held at the International Convention Centre, Sydney on Friday 20th July, 2018.