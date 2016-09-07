Lifetime Achievement Award to Peter Jones from Australian Event Awards

Peter Jones will be recognised at Event Awards 2016 for his contribution to the Australian events industry.

2016 marks 25 years of peter Jones Special Events during which time Peter has headed a team which has produced more than 1,200 events.

Peter has made significant contributions to the industry at large, including as former Chairman of the Victoria Events Industry Council, former board member of Destination Melbourne, past President of the Melbourne chapter of the International Special Events Society, as a lecturer at various event management courses and as a judge of the Australian Event Awards. PJSE is also a member of the Victoria Tourism Industry Council.