Lisa Golding joins The Appointment Group

The Appointment Group – Asia Pacific has announced the appointment of Lisa Golding as Operations Manager – Global Events APAC.

Lisa brings over twenty (20) years’ experience as a Travel and Events director in the events and conference industry in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

She has honed her skills across event management, creative production, account management and marketing. She has worked for global event agencies delivering off-shore incentives, national conferences, launches and events for an enviable list of clients and adds this phenomenal experience to The Appointment Group Events team.

As part of her new role, she will oversee a strong team specializing in incentive travel, creative conferencing and one-off events, gala dinners, recognition events and team building activities. Lisa’s motto is to ensure creativity, fun, and always come in on budget!

“We are delighted to have Lisa join us. Her international experience, reputation in the industry and execution of creative events, not to mention her energy and passion are what drives us at The Appointment Group and allows us to continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients,” said Laura Tucker, General Manager for The Appointment Group, Global Events, Asia Pacific.

Lisa joins a team of (20) twenty in the Events Department at The Appointment Group.

