Acts On Show have been working closely with Business Events Sydney for the past 10 years and with PCOs for the past 23 years, providing unique Australian entertainment for inbound corporate events.

Coordinating, talent, venue and AV to ensure a dynamic audience experience.

Entertainment specialists for international corporate events:

 

WELCOME TO COUNTRY

~ The ‘Waltzing Matilda Welcome’ Show

~ Indigenous Didgeridoo and Dance

~ Iconic Australian Character Actors and Musicians

 

GALA DINNER / AWARD NIGHTS

~ Emcees

~ Opera, Comedy, Aerial, Magic and Dance Spectaculars

~ Party Bands and DJs

 

THEME EVENTS

~ Interactive Character Actors

~ Roving Magicians

~ Ultra Violet Performers, Stilt Walkers and Circus Acts

 

Performers’ video links and audio samples available.

 

