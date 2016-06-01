Overview
Acts On Show have been working closely with Business Events Sydney for the past 10 years and with PCOs for the past 23 years, providing unique Australian entertainment for inbound corporate events.
Coordinating, talent, venue and AV to ensure a dynamic audience experience.
Entertainment specialists for international corporate events:
WELCOME TO COUNTRY
~ The ‘Waltzing Matilda Welcome’ Show
~ Indigenous Didgeridoo and Dance
~ Iconic Australian Character Actors and Musicians
GALA DINNER / AWARD NIGHTS
~ Emcees
~ Opera, Comedy, Aerial, Magic and Dance Spectaculars
~ Party Bands and DJs
THEME EVENTS
~ Interactive Character Actors
~ Roving Magicians
~ Ultra Violet Performers, Stilt Walkers and Circus Acts
Performers’ video links and audio samples available.
Visited 5771 times, 3 Visits today
One Review
[…] Acts on Show, The Ultimate Selfie, Live […]