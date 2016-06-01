Chair covers & candelabra – the name is just the beginning.

As the Sydney decorative hire company with 20 years of experience, CC&C has collected an eclectic range of decor items including tablecloths, chairs and glassware for wedding and party hire, fundraisers, dinner parties at home, and corporate events. You are most welcome to visit our warehouse in Ultimo 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday. It is a great way to get ideas for your wedding or party hire.