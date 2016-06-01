Chair Covers & Candelabra

1 Review

Unit J5H, 39 Jones Street, Ultimo, NSW 2007

Company Website

02 9571 4946

Overview

Chair covers & candelabra – the name is just the beginning.

As the Sydney decorative hire company with 20 years of experience, CC&C has collected an eclectic range of decor items including tablecloths, chairs and glassware for wedding and party hire, fundraisers, dinner parties at home, and corporate events.  You are most welcome to visit our warehouse in Ultimo 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday. It is a great way to get ideas for your wedding or party hire.

Visited 467 times, 1 Visit today

Posted in Event Styling / Decor / Florists and x-premium

One Review

  1. ASE launches The Creatives Series with Sydney Prop Specialists | Australasian Special Events
    ASE launches The Creatives Series with Sydney Prop Specialists | Australasian Special Events

    […] Décor: Sydney Prop Specialists, Balloon Elegance, Lista Flowers, Chair Covers & Candelabra […]

    June 1, 2016 at 7:15 am

Add a Review

Rate this by clicking a star below:

 

Related Listings